This Austin ISD teacher is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year award

An Austin ISD teacher has been named a finalist for the 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year award.

Sanford Jeames, a health science teacher at Eastside Early College High School in East Austin, was named the Region 13 2022 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year in April. He is one of six finalists for Teacher of the Year, selected out of hundreds of applications.

On the first day of school for AISD, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde surprised Jeames with a gift bag and colorful orchids.

"I am surprised and speechless," Jeames said. "It is a very big surprise that I am a finalist for the state of Texas. I am humbled, I am more importantly honored and especially pleased that I get to represent Eastside Early College High School."

Jeames has served AISD for eight years. According to the district, he has earned certifications in OSHA, CPR, nursing assistant and medical assistant from the National Healthcare Association and, working with the Austin Community College Career Academy , his students have earned credentials such as pharmacy technicians and emergency medical technicians.

“Dr. Jeames is an inspiring educator as much as he is an exemplar community member,” said Dr. Rich Elsasser, the executive director of Education Service Center Region 13 . “His care in creating an environment that supports all aspects of his students’ learning both inside and outside of the classroom is remarkable.”

The Texas Association of School Administrators will present the Texas Teacher of the Year award in October. The program has honored excellence in classroom education since 1969.

WATCH: First-year teacher begins career amid COVID-19 pandemic

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: