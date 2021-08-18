Cancel
Kentucky State

Schools close in another Kentucky district due to COVID-19

By Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky school district has canceled classes to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The school closures in Knott County come as the delta variant causes a surge of infections statewide.

Knott County schools Superintendent Brent Hoover says schools are closed Wednesday through Friday to “increase mitigation efforts” against the virus. He says the shutdown includes extracurricular activities, school-sponsored events and practices.

Hoover says student and staff safety are the top priority. Lee County public schools, also in eastern Kentucky, were closed Monday through Wednesday of this week after a COVID-19 outbreak among some students and school staff.

