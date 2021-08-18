Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

Court decision clears way for removal of Confederate statue in Brunswick, newspaper reports

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWiMM_0bVKqrwM00

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Aug. 31 about a Brunswick committee's recommendations concerning the statue.

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled against an attempt to block the removal of a Confederate monument in Hanover Square, according to The Brunswick News .

The monument, which has stood in the square since 1902, was the subject of controversy after the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, the newspaper reported. The monument was vandalized after the shooting of Arbery when someone spraypainted 'BLM' on it.

As the controversy grew, commissioners created a panel to debate what to do with the monument. The panel included community leaders, historians and descendants of Confederate soldiers. The panel's goal was to recommend to commissioners whether the monument should be left alone, removed or kept with added context.

First Coast News reported August 2020 the committee's meetings were sometimes confrontational. The committee later used a moderator to help conduct the meetings.

On Aug. 31, 2020, the committee voted 5-4 to recommend keeping the monument with context. However, the commissioners ultimately voted to remove the monument, according to the newspaper

A member of the Sons of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit to block the removal of the monument, citing a Georgia law that bans the removal of monuments recognizing military service and safety concerns with the monument's removal.

However, the city argued that because the city does not own the monument but the monument rests on city property, it had the authority to have the monument removed, The Brunswick News reported.

It is unclear when the monument will be removed or where it will eventually end up. However, the city told The Brunswick News it does not want the monument on city property.

Comments / 4

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Soldiers#Military Service#The Brunswick News#Blm#Confederacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy