Grayson County, TX

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Aug. 17 Grayson County commissioner's court meeting

Herald Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting in the recent Grayson County Commissioners Court session I was dumbfounded by a statement of one member of the court. It occurred after remarks made during the public comment portion of the meeting where one constituent admonished the Commissioners to consider their appeals to have a Texas Historical Marker placed on the Grayson Courthouse lawn which would record the events of 9 May 1930 (when the courthouse was burned down, a man was lynched, and the Sherman black business district was destroyed).

Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
James Madison
