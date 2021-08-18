TikTok Star Visits Kalamazoo to Help Homeless People

As we whined down towards the end of summer, there's still time to get out and enjoy the warm weather on the water, and one local church group is going to make sure someone does it in some serious style. The Youth For Christ of Southwest Michigan are auctioning off a “4RE Paddle Boat,” and it's is one of the many items they have listed online to be auctioned off this week in Kalamazoo. The bidding ends Saturday, August 28 at 10 a.m. and already the candy apple red paddle boat has 25 bids and is up to $825.