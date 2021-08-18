COVID-19 policies announced for Memorial Park concert

The City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert is just ten days away. Ahead of the popular concert which will feature Elvis Costello and The Imposters with special guest Wyclef Jean, organizers have announced COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a release, organizers said:

After a cancellation in 2020 and a two-month delay this year, the show will go on but promoters are asking for concert-goers to be aware of the following guidelines:



MASKS: Masks are recommended for everyone.

SPREAD OUT: To keep everyone safe, consider setting your blanket or chairs up with a little bit of space between you and your concert neighbors. The giant screens on the sides of the stage help to make the show easy to see from lots of different angles and locations in the park!

CODE OF CONDUCT: Be respectful.

POLICY CHANGES: These policies may change based on CDC guidelines and recommendations and local health department recommendations.

PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY: Attending this year’s concert may not be the right decision for everyone. We understand and appreciate that. If you aren’t comfortable joining us this year, we respect that decision and hope to see you next year.

THINGS to BRING to KEEP YOUR GROUP SAFE & HEALTHY: Positive & friendly attitude, masks, hand sanitizer, water (the show may be in August but it will still be warm!), sunscreen

THINGS PROVIDED: Limited number of disposable masks (available at info tent). Handwash stations near portable restrooms (they may run out of water with heavy use so bring sanitizer too!) Giant Screens so you can sit a bit further back & still see the show. Fireworks which you can enjoy from the park, area parking lots or possibly even from your own home.



The Douglas County Health Department will also have a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site from 5-8 p.m. for anyone who's interested.

The Aug. 28 concert is free to the public, family-friendly and will open at 5:45 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 10:00 p.m.

