WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The trial for a Niagra man accused of killing 77-year-old Lyle Leith in his Wausau garage has been delayed yet again. Lee Franck will now face a jury trial beginning April 18th, 2022. He had been scheduled to go to trial this fall, but the most recent delay is due to the defense requesting more time to go over new materials and procedures.