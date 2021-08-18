Explore Haven Springs’ Record Store in Life is Strange: True Colors’ Gameplay Trailer

The launch for Life is Strange: True Colours is just around the corner, but there’s already a discount to be had if you fancy preordering a copy of the game. Over at Boss Deals’ eBay storefront, the game is listed at £39.99, but if you use the code HAVE10OFF at the checkout then it can be yours for the much more tempting price of just £35.99. We’ve had a look around and this is by far the cheapest price you can find the game for right now.