Explore Haven Springs’ Record Store in Life is Strange: True Colors’ Gameplay Trailer

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has released the first gameplay trailer for Life is Strange: True Colors, showing off a main location and some new friends to encounter. We’re just a few weeks away from the launch of Life is Strange: True Colors and today, the developers are giving players several minutes of gameplay footage to enjoy:

