Wednesday Afternoon Storms

An enjoyable morning across the Tennessee Valley was experienced by all. Temperatures were very comfortable, in the low 70s, and the humidity was low. The sunshine was also out this morning, especially for the morning commute. This unfortunately will change heading into the afternoon that will last through the night tonight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to develop heading into the afternoon, and a few of these developing thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. A marginal risk has been placed for mainly areas along and to the west of I-65. Some of these thunderstorms could contain heavy rainfall, which could lead to some localized flash flooding, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 90s, and it will feel very humid outside this afternoon as we continue to sit under a tropical airmass. Heat indices will be back into the 100s once again. High pressure will influence our weather the remainder of the week as it hovers in the Gulf of Mexico, filtering in even more moisture to the Tennessee Valley, which will up our rain chances heading into the end of this work week as well as the weekend.

The Tropics

Category One Hurricane Grace has now formed in the in the northwestern Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH. Hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge are expected in portions of the Hurricane Warning area in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico beginning late tonight or early Thursday. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. There is an increasing risk of hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge in portions of eastern mainland Mexico beginning late Friday, and a Hurricane Watch will likely be issued for part of this area later today. Over the next few days, heavy rainfall across the Cayman Islands as well as portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and Veracruz State should lead to flash and urban flooding, with mudslides possible in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

Swells from Henri could reach much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents. Uncertainty in the track forecast for Henri this weekend and early next week is larger than usual, and there is some risk of direct impacts from Henri in portions of the northeastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada during that time. Interests in these areas should follow updates to the forecast through the next several days.