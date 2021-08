During its Tuesday board meeting, the College Station school board approved a $2.9 million deficit budget that will be supported by a tax rate of $1.2152. The tax rate is a decrease of 1.38 cents from the 2020-2021 tax rate, but is still considered a tax increase because it will bring in more tax revenue for the district, according to Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the district, during the monthly workshop and meeting and the required public hearing on the budget and tax rate.