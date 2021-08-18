Dodge CEO All But Confirms Current Charger and Challenger Will Live Until 2024

The third-generation Camaro, once regarded as one of America’s most iconic ‘80s sleepers, is now a cultural phenomenon. Many car enthusiasts flock in the thousands just to get their hands on one of these quick little cars for upgrading and modifying the ever-living hell out of them. While the engines were typically pretty terrible, the interior dated, and the power out-put minimal there is still something that makes these cars stand out in a crowd. Perhaps the Camaro’s weaknesses were its strengths as they can be picked up for pretty cheap and were produced in mass numbers allowing for greater parts availability. Whatever the reason, these seem to be awesome project cars. This car embodies that spirit perfectly as it went from zero to hero with some interesting modifications.