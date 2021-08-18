Dodge CEO All But Confirms Current Charger and Challenger Will Live Until 2024
Electric muscle cars are on the way, but there might be some overlap with traditional V8s. Dodge said back in early July that the future of its performance cars will be electric. New platforms were announced, slogans were thrown around—it was an exciting day for the brand. The Auburn Hills-based automaker said that it was reaching the limits of internal combustion and that its first electric muscle car could be expected by 2024.www.thedrive.com
