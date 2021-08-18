Iran benefits from Taliban takeover
Iran and the Taliban share a common enemy: America. The Taliban's victory will assist Iran. First off, Iran has previously supported the Taliban, including with weapon supplies. Last month, Iran hosted delegations from the Taliban and the Afghan government. In January, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, met with Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is expected to become Afghanistan’s next president.www.washingtonexaminer.com
