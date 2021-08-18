Toddler in car stolen from Missouri gas station found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who was in a car stolen from a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station has been found safe, police said. Police said the girl was in the back of the car when it was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday from a gas station across from Central Park. The girl was found nearly two hours later in Kansas City, Kansas, after a woman called police to say a young child was in her backyard, police said.