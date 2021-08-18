Cancel
The Afghanistan debate showed that Boris Johnson’s flaws lead directly to tragedy | Zoe Williams

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Boris Johnson during the emergency debate on the situation in Afghanistan. Photograph: House of Commons/PA

The initial shock of a packed House of Commons, recalled in recess for an emergency debate on Afghanistan , was how unfamiliar the packed green benches now look. Even before the pandemic, arguably since the prorogation of parliament, there’s been a question mark over the point of it all; does a debate have to end in a vote, in order to have meaning? Is it otherwise just theatre, and if so, what democratic purpose does it serve?

The answer used to be very simple: it was to test and challenge the policy of the executive. It may have been ritualistic, but the ritual was dense with significance, indicating that no prime minister had the power simply to announce, every one must persuade.

Expecting Boris Johnson to rise to this was like asking a horse to serve the eucharist. Meandering, chaotic and contradictory, he boasted of achievements in Afghanistan – human rights, national elections, 3.6 million girls in school – that are disintegrating minute by minute with the world watching.

The government had planned for the Taliban, the prime minister insisted. They’d been commissioning an emergency handling centre upwards of two weeks ago. Plainly, to Johnson, a fortnight is a really long time. He almost didn’t need right honourable gentlemen to take his policies apart, he was unspooling on his own, like a mix tape caught in a car stereo. But nobody let that stop them.

“If you saw this coming,” Angela Eagle launched early, with laudable succinctness, “why were you both on holiday?” (Dominic Raab, of course, was also away at the time, busted on a beach by a loose-lipped Telegraph reader who went straight to the press). “We must deal with the world as it is,” Johnson replied, “accepting what we have achieved and what we have not achieved.” It was a peculiar response, trailing to an unspoken but unavoidable conclusion: we’ve got to be realistic, and realistically, I am often going to be on holiday, particularly when there’s something really important going on.

Keir Starmer went in on mental health services for veterans. Anyone anxious that he was trying to avoid more controversial themes – Britain’s duty to refugees, the Home Office’s hostile environment generally, the cuts to the aid budget in Afghanistan and beyond, the failure to lead or even build alliances in Nato and the G7, the prime minister’s haphazard record – needn’t have been.

He was just getting started, and as sober as he sounded, Starmer was unflinching and deeply personal . The situation in Kabul may be a global failure, and certainly, there were harsh words across the house for Joe Biden, but this is also a portrait of one man’s insufficiency.

Boris Johnson hasn’t visited Afghanistan since 2018, and he only went then to avoid an awkward vote on Heathrow. He claims to have known what was coming, but only a month ago “stood there and assured members that there ‘is no military path to victory for the Taliban’, adding ‘I do not think the Taliban are capable of victory by military means’.” The word Starmer returned to was “complacent”, but the flaws he conjured were so much deeper that the moment transcended the knockabout parliamentary tradition that Johnson seems to survive so well. The point was no longer, “let me illustrate the unfitness of this prime minister”; rather, “what are the human consequences when power is held by someone so unfit?”

Even the Conservatives were visibly squirming. Desmond Swayne tried to create some cover for Johnson with an obnoxious and inhumane question about refugees – surely decent people under such a regime would stay and resist? He had misjudged the mood of the house, but perhaps he’ll get a dog treat later and it will have been worth it.

As Theresa May gave a thoughtful and far-reaching speech , pondering not just the immediate crisis but the long-term global picture – “neither will China and others fail to notice the implications. We will embolden those who do not share our values if we do not defend them” – proceedings slipped into a strange gear. Backbenchers started to question May, quite courteously and seriously, as if she were still prime minister. And she answered Wera Hobhouse and Alistair Carmichael in that vein, as if they’d all dropped down a wormhole into the same alternative universe.

Yet the greatest impact came from those MPs who had served in Afghanistan, all of whom, Tom Tugendhat particularly, spoke with humility , insight and deep passion, in one voice: this government is failing. It is failing its own troops, failing the people of Afghanistan, failing in primary colours on a global stage. “It’s nations that make war,” Tugendhat said. “Nations endure. Nations mobilise and muster. Nations determine and have patience. And here we’ve demonstrated, sadly, that we, the west, the United Kingdom, does not.” Sundry backbench Tories tried to redirect the fire on to the US, but it didn’t ignite.

This was worse than a bad debate for Boris Johnson; it seeded a broad agreement across the house that the prime minister’s deficiencies lead directly to tragedy. Regardless of how this lands in the “red wall”, Johnson’s bombast was breached, and the extent of the damage is not yet quantifiable.

