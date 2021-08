RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The highest-ranking member of the Bloods street gang in Brunswick County was among 26 arrested in a drug trafficking sting. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said it partnered with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in 2017. Their goal was to go after Bloods gang members and other big drug traffickers in the Brunswick County area.