Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson gets situational as camp begins to wind down

By Davis Potter
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLDbu_0bVKoLvC00

Classes for the fall semester will start at Clemson on Wednesday, which usually signals the beginning of the end of fall camp for the Tigers on the football field.

So with Tuesday’s practice being the last one in which the players had no time constraints, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney decided to use all two hours to focus on certain situations with them. That meant two-minute drills, goal-line scenarios, third-down plays, four-down territory and virtually everything in between inside the team’s indoor practice facility.

“A lot of situational work today, and it was really good for us,” Swinney said. “You don’t want to wait until you get into those situations in games and make some of these mistakes that we have been making. Go ahead and get some of that stuff exposed so that we can teach and get better from it. I don’t have any doubt our guys will do just that.”

Clemson is three days removed from its first fall scrimmage Saturday, which was dominated by the defense. Swinney said Tuesday’s practice was more competitive from an offensive standpoint, though he thought the defense still held the upper hand.

Swinney said the defense came up with a couple of interceptions off tipped balls and also won the 1- and 2-minute drills as well as a majority of the third-down reps, though the group did have what Swinney called some “boneheaded” mistakes.

Among them? A defensive back, which Swinney didn’t identify, pulling down an interception during an end-of-game situation and trying to run with the ball instead of immediately falling to the turf.

“Just situational stuff that we’ve got to teach,” Swinney said.

With classes starting in less than 24 hours, Wednesday will be a light day of work for the players before the Tigers hold their second and final full-scale scrimmage Thursday with the end of camp drawing closer. Swinney said the team will begin implementing prep for its Sept. 4 opener against Georgia into practice starting Monday before moving to full game prep toward the end of next week.

But Swinney said there are still plenty of key personnel evaluations he and his staff need to do between now and then. Clemson still needs to find a featured back in a backfield where there hasn’t been much separation among Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace and Will Shipley to this point. The Tigers also have to settle on a starter at center, which will be part of determining Clemson’s best five along the offensive line.

Those kinds of decisions are looming. Tuesday was all about putting everyone in more competitive situations to help provide the Tigers’ coaching staff more feedback before making those choices.

“A lot of work to do, but I feel good about what these guys have accomplished the last couple of weeks,” Swinney said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0bVKoLvC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
chatsports.com

Swinney on hand for celebration of Bobby Bowden’s life

It was a celebration of a life well lived. That is pretty much the way Dabo Swinney described Saturday’s public funeral service for longtime Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden. Swinney flew down to Tallahassee, Florida to give his condolences to Bowden’s Family at the Tucker Civic Center on the campus of Florida State University.
Posted by
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To D.J. Uiagalelei’s Preseason Camp

It sounds like Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is more than comfortable turning over his offense to second-year quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei showed why he was a five-star recruit during his limited action in place of Trevor Lawrence last season. Now, the responsibility of guiding the Tigers to a seventh-straight College Football Playoff appearance will fall on his shoulders.
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Clemson's Ajou Ajou continues to flash potential at fall camp

CLEMSON - By the end of last season, when receiver Ajou Ajou was tipping the scales at nearly 240 pounds, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had to intervene. The long-limbed, freakishly athletic Canadian needed to understand his options. “You’re either going to have to be Terrell Owens or Shannon Sharpe,” Swinney...
NFLPosted by
TMGSports

Mr. CFB No. 4: Clemson

It is time to put what Dabo Swinney has done into its proper historical context. Frank Howard had a 30-year career that included 165 wins and six ACC championships. Clemson had a nice 12-year run under Danny Ford with 122 wins, five ACC championships and a national championship in 1981.
NFLfromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Why Clemson Will Win the ACC

I thought this was a Georgia Tech sports blog... so, I was asked to write this article which I find to be entirely pointless. Why will Clemson win the ACC in the 2021 season? Because they’re Clemson, duh. Ok, well that was fun. I guess I should actually do my...
Clemson, SCPosted by
On3.com

Five Tigers turning heads during Clemson fall camp

CLEMSON — Believe it or not, fall camp is already winding down for Clemson. The Tigers are working out Monday morning, and after Monday’s practice, there will only be two workouts remaining in camp. There’s always a sense of urgency this time of year, and with the 2021 season-opener against...
College Sports247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney updates backup QB situation, including Taisun Phommachanh's injury recovery

Taisun Phommachanh was in line to be Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s top backup in 2021, but an Achilles injury threw a wrench into those plans. Head coach Dabo Swinney is overjoyed at how quickly Phommachanh has been able to heal, but he is still not practicing 11-on-11 period. It has opened the door for redshirt freshman Hunter Helms and true freshman Will Taylor to compete for the right to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Uiagalelei. Walk-on Billy Wiles earned some praise from Swinney, too.
College Sports247Sports

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's first fall camp scrimmage

Following Clemson's first camp scrimmage on Saturday, Dabo Swinney virtually met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — Said two or three players did suffer injuries in the scrimmage but he's hoping it's nothing serious. — Said Joseph Ngata was held out today. No details beyond that. He was...
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

What we learned from Clemson football's fall camp

CLEMSON — Coming out of fall camp, there has been an overflow of enthusiasm about Clemson’s defense. That led Brent Venables to temper things Thursday. “It’s been a good camp, but that doesn’t mean we are going to have this great year,” the Tigers’ longtime defensive coordinator said. “It gives you a chance to have a great year. But there’s still a tremendous amount of work to be done. You literally gotta earn it every single day. Can’t have a great game against Georgia if you don’t have a great Sunday when we come back in.”
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Clemson's Xavier Thomas gets a second chance at a big senior season

CLEMSON — Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas had clear expectations for the 2020 season. The five-star prospect turned Freshman All-American turned All-ACC selection wanted to use his third season at Clemson to turn himself into an NFL prospect. Thomas, explosive and disruptive, was trending in that direction. Until the COVID-19...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy