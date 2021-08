Even though Neill Blomkamp's take on a new Alien movie couldn't be more dead at this point we still see new concept art and details from it every once in a while. The director himself even opens up about it when making the interview rounds as he did recently while promoting his new movie Demonic. In a new talk, the South African director says that perhaps the reason he was taken off the project so quickly was because franchise co-creator (and continued dabbler) Ridley Scott may have seen his most recent movie at the time, Chappie. Blomkamp told The Guardian, "It’s possible that Ridley watched Chappie and he was like, this guy can’t do Alien so let’s just go ahead and move on."