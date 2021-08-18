Reminiscence review: Inception meets Chinatown in entertaining near-future noir
They don't make 'em like this any more. Not only is Reminiscence a meticulous recreation of old school film noir thrillers, it's also the kind of midsized original story that's been edged out of multiplexes by sequels and franchises in recent years. It's fitting, then, that Reminiscence is also a story about memories, reminding you of times gone by while serving up an entertaining slice of star-powered sci-fi.www.cnet.com
