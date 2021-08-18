Cancel
Reminiscence review: Inception meets Chinatown in entertaining near-future noir

By Richard Trenholm
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey don't make 'em like this any more. Not only is Reminiscence a meticulous recreation of old school film noir thrillers, it's also the kind of midsized original story that's been edged out of multiplexes by sequels and franchises in recent years. It's fitting, then, that Reminiscence is also a story about memories, reminding you of times gone by while serving up an entertaining slice of star-powered sci-fi.

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
MoviesDecider

‘Reminiscence’ on HBO Max: The Reviews Are In

Sci-fi fans, listen up: Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy’s new film Reminiscence is headed your way. The Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson-led sci-fi noir debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 20, but is it worth streaming? Based on early reactions from critics, your mileage with Reminiscence may vary.
Variety

Box Office: ‘PAW Patrol’ Crushes Hugh Jackman’s ‘Reminiscence’ as ‘Free Guy’ Remains No. 1

Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend’s domestic box office charts. Case in point: “PAW Patrol,” an animated movie based on the popular kids TV show, left Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi romance drama “Reminiscence” in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more in its debut than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood. That’s the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe. Hurricane Henri, which is currently...
MoviesRomesentinel.com

Review: ‘Suicide Squad’ a madcap, entertaining thrill ride

The R-rated, darkly comedic superhero party of our dreams has arrived in the gruesome and hilarious “The Suicide Squad.”. The new film is a loose sequel to the similarly named “Suicide Squad” from 2016. They seriously just added the word “The” to the new title to make it different. But that movie bombed at the box office, so Warner Bros. and DC Comics have decided to just try again and let director James Gunn go wild with “The Suicide Squad.” And a wild he does go.
EntertainmentState College

REMINISCENCE

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love? (2h 28min)
Kansas City Star

‘Reminiscence’ review: Sci-fi noir a rumination on living in the past

In our current movie landscape, which churns with remakes, sequels and seemingly endless comic book characters, it’s notable (and laudable) when a new release takes a big, bold, and yes, original swing. Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence” is one such big swing. Joy, one of brains behind “Westworld,” makes her feature directorial debut with her the Black List-approved script for “Reminiscence,” a dystopian detective story in which the private investigator gumshoes his way through memory to solve the mystery.
The Toledo Blade

Review: A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

Just as surely as climate change is scarring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies.The planet’s imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched, Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.In Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence,” which debuts in theaters and...
TV & VideosCNET

All 42 movies Netflix is releasing in fall 2021

Starved for new movies? Mediocre or otherwise? Netflix has you covered. It has you covered every single week this year, all the way through fall. The streamer released a list of upcoming movies in its 2021 slate earlier this year, with the promise it would release one new movie a week. That list was incomplete: Now the streamer has released the rest of its slate.
NBC News

HBO Max's new movie 'Reminiscence' is a noir, mediocre 'Inception'

“Reminiscence” is the latest film to debut simultaneously in theaters and on streaming, arriving on HBO Max this weekend. The film, a would-be mystery thriller twisted up in other people’s memories, is 1930s Hollywood noir reimagined for the 21st century. Sadly, nothing ever really gels, leaving the movie to wander around like a bunch of ideas in search of cohesion.
MoviesComicBook

Reminiscence Review: A Potentially Thrilling Noir Bogged Down by Ambition

After spending several years bringing HBO's Westworld to life (alongside husband Jonathan Nolan), Lisa Joy is finally making her foray into feature films with Reminiscence. Much like Westworld, Reminiscence takes place in a not-too-distant future and its mysterious story revolves around our attachment to dangerous technology. Unlike Joy's Emmy-winning series, however, Reminiscence doesn't do much to hook you in. It's a beautifully designed noir with some great performances and an absolutely stellar premise, but the films fails to do much with any of it, resulting in a muddled mystery that leaves you asking, "Is that it?"
MoviesGeekTyrant

DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Supports Scarlett Johansson and Says That He'll Require His Films To Be Released in Theaters

In a recent interview with La Presse, Dune director Denis Villeneuve talks about what’s going on with Scarlett Johansson as she is in the process of suing Disney. Villeneuve says that he supports her in her efforts and also explains that he will require all of his films to be released in theaters first before they get kicked off onto a streaming service.
The Independent

Reminiscence review: A disappointing climate crisis dystopia that’s little more than film noir pastiche

Dir: Lisa Joy. Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis. Cert 12A, 116 minsThe look of modern, high-concept sci-fi owes much to the creative (and personal) triumvirate of Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Joy created HBO’s sleek, steel-toothed remake of Westworld alongside her husband Jonathan. His brother, Christopher, is responsible for the reality-bending blockbusters Inception and Tenet. There’s a mutual language here – of pristine cities and landscapes that feel so tangible as a predicted future that it’s uncanny, like we’ve been given a glimpse of something that we shouldn’t have. These are places, too,...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Past, future collide in visionary but dull ‘Reminiscence’

Part "Inception," part "Minority Report" and part "Strange Days," with a handful of other signposts baked in for good measure, "Reminiscence" is never more than the sum of its influences. In her feature film debut, writer-director Lisa Joy, a co-creator on HBO's "Westworld," creates a convincing post-global warming world where...
GamesRadar+

Reminiscence review: "Hugh Jackman provides a robust lead in flawed sci-fi noir"

"Nothing is more addictive than the past," mutters Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), the morally questionable gumshoe at the heart of Lisa Joy’s future-set noir Reminiscence. Living in Miami, at a time when the oceans have risen and large portions of the city are underwater, Bannister’s work revolves around plundering people’s memories. "Nostalgia became a way of life," he reasons. "There wasn’t a lot to look forward to. So people began looking back."
MoviesNPR

'Reminiscence' Movie Depicts A Dystopian Future That's Not Far Off

Scott Simon speaks with director Lisa Joy about her tech-noir movie "Reminiscence." It's set in a future Miami that's besieged by heat and rising waters. The film "Reminiscence" is set in a Miami of rising waters and scorching heat, where people have now flipped the clock to work at night and sleep by day. Nick, a war vet who's now a private eye, uses a technology that floats people in a tank, so they can relive cherished memories.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Reminiscence (2021)

Written and Directed by Lisa Joy. Starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Nico Parker, Gabrielle Echols, Teri Wyble, and Marina de Tavira. SYNOPSIS:. Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the alluring world of the...
MoviesSlate

Hugh Jackman’s Inception-Like New Movie Reminiscence, Explained

The logline for Reminiscence, the new HBO Max movie starring Hugh Jackman as a man capable of going into other people’s memories, seems to suggest an Inception Lite. So does its pedigree: It’s written and directed by Lisa Joy, who co-created Westworld (another notably cerebral work) with Jonathan Nolan, brother of Inception director Christopher Nolan. But does the movie live up to that brainy ideal? Is there a twist? And who is doing all this reminiscing? We answer all your questions below. Spoilers follow.

