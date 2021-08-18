Reminiscence review: Inception meets Chinatown in entertaining near-future noir

Just as surely as climate change is scarring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies.The planet’s imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched, Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.In Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence,” which debuts in theaters and...