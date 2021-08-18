Natchez Adams School board adopt policy regarding faculty and staff COVID vaccination

Natchez Adams school board members adopt a proposal indicating they intend to institute a policy requiring all district faculty and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. It was approved unanimously. This is a first step toward coming up with a proposal, which would ultimately be voted on down the road. Among the issues to be ironed out – what the penalty would be for not complying with the mandate, and what exemptions would be allowed. The board doesn’t have a timetable in place for developing the mandatory vaccination policy, but one member indicated it would be dealt with as soon as possible.