It was as recent as last Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite had given up both its own 21-day expoential moving average (EMA) and 50-day simple moving average (SMA). The S&P 500 had surrendered its own 21-day EMA, and would pierce the 50-day SMA the next day. Last week ended with two "up days" that did change the complexion of what had been a very negative week over the first three days, to something that though still negative, appeared far more palatable.