STAAR Surgical Can See Its Way Higher

The fascinating part of the market right now is that biotech stocks bounced. Last week I indicated that the new low list for Nasdaq was littered with biotech stocks and if we wanted the new lows to contract, we would have to see the selling in biotech dry up. Last Tuesday was the peak reading for new lows for Nasdaq at 340. Wednesday saw 164 new lows, Thursday saw 292, and Friday had 264. Sure, those are still big numbers, but none exceeded Tuesday's very large reading.