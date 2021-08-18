Mely Straub – A One-person Beautification Committee

From a tiny, rural Mexican village on the Guatemalan border all the way to Bay St. Louis, Mely Straub brings her faith, love, and stewardship to our community. Mely described her village home with “dirt floors, open doors with chickens and pigs wandering in and out and lots of warm, fresh air.” It was hot 12 months of the year. The village was near the Usumacinta River; she grew up fishing and carrying the family laundry in a basket on her head to the river. She demonstrated this by carrying a large cup of Mockingbird iced tea across the road on her head.