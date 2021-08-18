Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A “Human Niche”

bslshoofly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans today do not have a place in wild nature. To re-establish that connection takes purposeful observation and the will to wait. That place will become evident - in time. Humans seem set apart from nature, as in “not a part of” it. The word “domestic” literally means “of the house” and specifically distinguishes human from non-human. Humans seem to have no obvious role in wild nature, usually appearing as feckless interlopers, oblivious to what’s going on around them, but surely that is not necessarily so.

www.bslshoofly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Unseen Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

“Archealization” of human brain organoids

The fossil record has revealed many hominin lineage branches during evolution, but only Homo sapiens survived to the present. Neanderthals and Denisovans, two extinct lineages, are our closest evolutionary relatives. While the fossil record can reveal information about their anatomy and lifestyle, it cannot provide information about how their brains develop. Phenotypic data is only possible from comparisons between humans and living primates, underscoring differences in brain development that have evolved since our last common ancestor around 6 million years ago [1]. However, recent evolutionary changes in brain development—such as those differentiating us from our extinct relatives, could not be studied due to the lack of soft tissue.
ScienceCosmos

‘Climate windows’ allowed the first human migrations

Migration is part of the great evolutionary story of our species – humans first evolved in Africa several million years ago, before leaving those homelands and spreading across the world in a series of epic journeys. But there has long been debate about exactly when humans left Africa and the...
Wildlifethe university of hawai'i system

Hormones vs. environment: How fish tolerate constant change

Many fish live in variable environments, meaning they must constantly adapt to changes in water salinity, temperature and chemical content (i.e., pollutants). How a fish responds—in order to keep surviving, growing and reproducing—is of deep interest for scientists and commercial aquaculture producers who rely on controlled environments. Ongoing work in...
Frederick, MDhood.edu

2021 Humanities Colloquium: “Discovering the Humanities”

2021 Humanities Colloquium: “Discovering the Humanities”. Hood College will present the first humanities colloquium of the fall semester on Sept. 18 when Professor of Politics at the University of Virginia Lawrie Balfour, Ph.D., delivers a keynote speech. Balfour is also the author of “Democracy’s Reconstruction: Thinking Politically with W. E. B. Du Bois.”
Coeur d'Alene Press

Author to present humanities Lecture

A New York Times bestselling author will give the 17th annual North Idaho Distinguished Humanities lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. David Grann will speak about his newest book, "The White Darkness," described as "a powerful true story of adventure and obsession in the Antarctic."
Nature.com

Network structure of resource use and niche overlap within the endophytic microbiome

Endophytes often have dramatic effects on their host plants. Characterizing the relationships among members of these communities has focused on identifying the effects of single microbes on their host, but has generally overlooked interactions among the myriad microbes in natural communities as well as potential higher-order interactions. Network analyses offer a powerful means for characterizing patterns of interaction among microbial members of the phytobiome that may be crucial to mediating its assembly and function. We sampled twelve endophytic communities, comparing patterns of niche overlap between coexisting bacteria and fungi to evaluate the effect of nutrient supplementation on local and global competitive network structure. We found that, despite differences in the degree distribution, there were few significant differences in the global network structure of niche-overlap networks following persistent nutrient amendment. Likewise, we found idiosyncratic and weak evidence for higher-order interactions regardless of nutrient treatment. This work provides a first-time characterization of niche-overlap network structure in endophytic communities and serves as a framework for higher-resolution analyses of microbial interaction networks as a consequence and a cause of ecological variation in microbiome function.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Wormwood's The Gentle Touch of Humanity

Wormwood are releasing their new album "ARKIVET" this Friday (August 27th) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "The Gentle Touch of Humanity." Here is the story:. As we all know by now, Mother Earth is not feeling very well. The reason? We all know...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Being Spread By Bugs In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
Public Healthdrweil.com

Can A Nasal Spray Protect Against COVID-19?

I’ve been hearing about the potential of nasal sprays to lower your risk of contracting COVID. Is that true, and if so what sprays are effective?. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is an airborne organism, meaning that breathing in viral particles from infected people nearby is the main way it spreads. The virus can enter your body through your nose, eyes, or mouth, but since most of the air that you breathe in enters through your nose, your nostrils are the primary entryways for transmission. Stopping the virus there would certainly be an efficient way to help prevent infection.
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Black is beautiful: Cetonia Weston-Roy of Niche Book Bar

In 2019, Cetonia-Weston Roy started a mobile book business that she ran from a cart attached to a bicycle. Last month, The Bronzeville Advisory Committee selected her proposal to purchase a city-owned building and she will soon open her first bricks-and-mortar bookshop at 1937-1939 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Environmentclarionherald.org

Warning! – ‘Code red for humanity’

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group’s recently released report is a “code red for humanity,” warned U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “The alarm bells are deafening,” he further warned. “And the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse-gas emissions from fossil-fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions...
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Have We Been Ignoring the Biggest Flaw in Human Judgment?

Judges, doctors, personnel committees, and stock portfolio managers make wildly different decisions based on the same evidence. Kahneman, Sibony, and Sunstein make a strong case that such noisy judgments are common, and lead to as many bad decisions as do cognitive biases. Noisy judgments are costly, unfair, and sometimes downright...

Comments / 0

Community Policy