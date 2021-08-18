A “Human Niche”
Humans today do not have a place in wild nature. To re-establish that connection takes purposeful observation and the will to wait. That place will become evident - in time. Humans seem set apart from nature, as in “not a part of” it. The word “domestic” literally means “of the house” and specifically distinguishes human from non-human. Humans seem to have no obvious role in wild nature, usually appearing as feckless interlopers, oblivious to what’s going on around them, but surely that is not necessarily so.www.bslshoofly.com
