Best Buy ( BBY) will report their quarterly numbers on Tuesday. Let's take a quick look at the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of BBY, below, we can see that prices have largely traded sideways the past 12 months. The two moving averages - 50-day and 200-day - have turned flat. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since early April and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been close to the zero line for several weeks now.