Study finds ways to mitigate COVID spread on school buses

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith students returning to in-person learning this fall, yet another concern takes center stage: Are children likely to be exposed to COVID-19 while riding the school bus?. Between children doing virtual school amid the pandemic, and so many parents working from home and able to drive their children to school, many buses were running with light loads over the past year. But that won’t be the case this fall.

George County, MSwxxv25.com

Two elementary schools close due to COVID cases

Two elementary schools in South Mississippi also have closed their doors due to COVID. South Hancock Elementary announced its 14-day closure via a telephone messaging system sent to parents, according to reports. George County School District also announced that all Agricola Elementary students will transition to virtual learning beginning tomorrow...
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

School closings tracker: Where districts are shutting down again due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Just like during the initial COVID outbreak in March 2020, schools across the country are shutting down as infection rates surge in their classrooms and communities. The perfect storm of the delta variant, low vaccination rates in parts of the country, and political resistance to universal masking have sent tens of thousands of students and staff members into isolation and quarantine just as the new school year has gotten underway.
Magnolia State Live

With one student dead and nearly 700 quarantined with COVID, Mississippi school district opts to shut down for two week

Beginning Monday, all schools in Smith County School District will shut down for a two-week period due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, a school member said. The decision by the school board Tuesday comes on the heels of the death of a Raleigh 8th grader over the weekend. Mkayla Robinson died just days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Memphis, TNWREG

Cordova elementary school teacher dies of COVID-19 complications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second-grade teacher at Riverwood Elementary in Cordova has died following COVID-19 complications. Friends and those working with the school system identified the teacher as Ashley Leatherwood. “She was very supportive, outgoing, she was very smart,” Robert Payne said about his friend. “I knew she had underlying...
CBS Chicago

29 Illinois School Districts Found To Be Out Of Compliance With COVID-19 Mask Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 29 Illinois school districts are not in compliance with Gov. JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate, the state announced Wednesday. Earlier this week, we reported that the state Board of Education was cracking down on schools that don’t comply. Now, the 29 school districts have been placed on probation. “These districts confirmed that they were not complying with the universal indoor masking requirement,” ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said in a statement quoted by CBS affiliate WIFR-TV in Rockford. “These districts now have the opportunity to meet with ISBE and to submit a corrective action plan to address the deficiencies that are presenting a danger to students and staff. None of the districts are in the Chicago area. As noted by WIFR, they are in Adams, Clay, Clinton, Edwards, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Knox, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Peoria, Randolph, Wayne, and Winnebago counties. WIFR reported the affected Winnebago County district is the Durand School District. Districts that don’t start masking up could ultimately lose state funding.
lakenewsonline.com

Masks on school buses?

With the first day of the 2021-2022 school year fast approaching for thousands of students, districts around the lake area are reevaluating and finalizing return-to-school protocols as the Delta variant continues to spread. While masks for unvaccinated staff and students are optional indoors, one of the big questions as students...

