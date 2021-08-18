Oakland A’s Pitcher Hospitalized With Facial Fractures After Brutal 100 MPH Hit

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt is conscious following a frightening incident on Tuesday when he was struck in the face by a brutal line drive during the game against the White Sox. Bassitt knelt over the mound in pain after getting hit by a ball going 100 mph but he remained conscious the whole time, the A’s said. The team hasn’t released an update on Bassitt’s condition since he was hospitalized Tuesday night but reports suggest he suffered facial fractures and will undergo surgery. The White Sox trounced the A’s 9-0 but players and coaches from both sides offered their support to Bassitt as his team was visibly shaken by the incident. “Over the years, I’ve seen it, against us and for us,” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa. “I’m trying to think if there’s anything scarier than that.”