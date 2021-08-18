Cancel
Opinion: Biden must be held accountable for chaos in Afghanistan and at our border

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his time in the U.S. Senate, Joe Biden has branded himself as a foreign policy expert, and with the help of the media, his presidential campaign characterized him as a wise sage prepared to return America to its proper role on the global stage. Following the president’s disastrous withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, even the liberal media is singing a different tune.

POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
POTUSTelegraph

Biden confuses Afghan people with the country’s currency

Joe Biden’s propensity for verbal gaffes haunted the US president again after he referred to Afghans as “Afghanis” – the country’s currency. The slip was noticed by Idrees Ali, a Pentagon correspondent with the Reuters news agency. He voiced his irritation on Twitter - see below. Others joined in, with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Biden hopes to complete the Afghan airlift on time, blaming the United States for the chaos.

Biden hopes to complete the Afghan airlift on time, blaming the United States for the chaos. As the Islamists blamed Washington for heartbreaking sights of disorder and misery at Kabul’s airport, US President Joe Biden said Sunday that he still hopes to complete the dramatic evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by August 31.
U.S. PoliticsThe Independent

Americans are ‘not stranded’ in Afghanistan, White House insists

The White House has insisted that Americans are “not stranded” in Afghanistan as evacuations from Kabul continue. Speaking during a briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the United States are committed to bringing back everyone who “wants to come home”. “It’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded....
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.

