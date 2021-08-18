Opinion: Biden must be held accountable for chaos in Afghanistan and at our border
Since his time in the U.S. Senate, Joe Biden has branded himself as a foreign policy expert, and with the help of the media, his presidential campaign characterized him as a wise sage prepared to return America to its proper role on the global stage. Following the president’s disastrous withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, even the liberal media is singing a different tune.themissouritimes.com
Comments / 0