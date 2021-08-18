Cancel
25-Year-Old Hairdresser Chalks Up Weight Loss, Irregular Periods to Stress, Then Is Diagnosed With Rare Ovarian Cancer; The Power Of Your Inner Voice

By Anne McCarthy
survivornet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Burns, a 25-year-old hairdresser in England, began losing weight and experiencing breakthrough bleeding during her cycle; she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to its hard-to-detect symptoms, which can include fatigue, feeling bloated, and pain during...

Related
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Posted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Women's HealthPosted by
InspireMore

‘Parts of our baby’s brain were missing. I spent all my time crying.’: Woman’s baby diagnosed with HPE, claims there’s ‘hope after prenatal diagnosis’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We were so excited. It was my son Isaac’s third birthday and we were going to find out whether he was getting a baby brother or baby sister! As we headed into the anatomy scan for our sweet baby, we never dreamed that the day would be anything but joyful.
Women's HealthPosted by
People

Woman Whose Doctors 'Brushed Off' Her Stomach Growth Learns She Has a 13-Lb. Ovarian Tumor

Blogger Chanté Burkett is urging others to advocate for their health after doctors "brushed off" her stomach growth that turned out to be a 13-lb. ovarian tumor. In December, the 33-year-old noticed that her stomach had become "semi-hard," and she was dealing with "severe pelvic pain" and vomiting. Burkett initially thought she had eaten something that wasn't sitting well with her, but the symptoms persisted for weeks.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs You May Have Lung Cancer, Like Kathy Griffin

On Monday, Kathy Griffin announced she has lung cancer. "I'm about to go into surgery to have half my left lung removed," she wrote on social media. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung." There are warning signs of lung cancer to watch for yourself, according to the Mayo Clinic. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Health

This 23-Year-Old Discovered She Had a 'Football-Shaped' Ovarian Cyst Filled With 2 Liters of Fluid

A 23-year-old has gone viral on TikTok for warning women about the subtle signs of having an ovarian cyst. "If I can even help one person from this video!" Kayley Reese, aka @thesavvykay, wrote in the caption of her post, which has been liked more than 1.2 million times. Reese starts the video by sharing a clip from TikTok user @ashhventure. In it, @ashhventure gestures at her pelvis and says, "this is normal for me. I've always had this bump, no matter what I do."
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerBBC

Abandoned by my friends when I was diagnosed with cancer

"I was so upset when it took a long time for one of my good friends to visit me in hospital," Hiral Deugi tells Radio 1 Newsbeat. She's 24 now and was diagnosed with a form of leukaemia at 21. "As soon as you're ill people tread on egg shells...
CancerPosted by
Best Life

The First Thing Sofía Vergara Did When She Was Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

At the latest Stand Up To Cancer TV fundraiser, Sofía Vergara got very personal. As one of the co-hosts of the telecast, Vergara was helping to raise money for cancer research. The actor also opened up about her own experience being diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. Now 49, Vergara is a cancer survivor. During the event, the Modern Family star shared the first thing she did after finding out she had cancer.
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 27, who ignored cancerous mole and is now terminally ill urges others to get skin checked

A 27-year-old who is terminally ill with melanoma has shared a photo of the cancerous mole that led to her diagnosis while urging her TikTok followers to have their skin checked.Kassidy Pierson, who goes by the username @ohhkayypee on TikTok, often uses her account to update her followers on her health journey and to share details about the skin cancer that she has battled for more than six years.When Pierson was 21, she was diagnosed with stage three cancer after a mole on her thigh was biopsied and found to be melanoma, a less common but more dangerous skin...

