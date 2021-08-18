Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These thunderstorms are producing an excessive amount of deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter indoors and stay away from windows. If you cannot seek shelter indoors, an enclosed vehicle can provide safe shelter. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Target Area: Edgecombe; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Wayne; Wilson A broken line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, southeastern Nash, eastern Sampson, southwestern Edgecombe, Wilson and southeastern Johnston Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wilson to 7 miles west of Fremont to near Mount Olive to near Harrells. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Goldsboro, Wilson, Mount Olive, Elm City, Fremont, Walnut Creek, Harrells, Sharpsburg and Pinetops. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH