Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty, Sentenced on DUI Charges

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty and received sentencing in his 2019 DUI case. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Hunt will serve 48 hours in an "alternative sentencing facility" after pleading guilty to two counts of DUI on Wednesday (Aug. 18). Hunt entered the plea at a hearing in July. He...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Education#East Nashville#Tennessean#The Dui Education Centers#Uber#Hits Daily Double
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Lewiston man pleads guilty to aggravated DUI

The Lewiston man who hit a 10-year-old boy with his vehicle in April pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of aggravated DUI in exchange for all other charges being dropped. If a judge accepts the terms of a binding plea agreement, 20-year-old Kheten J. Brown would receive an underlying...
Caldwell County, KYPrinceton Times Leader

Magistrate Bennett pleads guilty to DUI

Caldwell County Magistrate Elbert Bennett pleaded guilty Friday to operating a motor vehicle under the influence — DUI. Prosecution for his third-degree sexual abuse charge was deferred for two years. Bennett attended his final virtual pretrial conference along with his defense attorney Emily Roark, special prosecutor Clint Prow, in front...
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Pair Plead Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges

MODESTO (CBS13) — Two Modesto men this week pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and heroin throughout Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Genaro Serrato Calles, 49, and Antonio Valencia Hernandez, 65, plotted the acts over a two-year period with Antonie Castellanos, 39, of Whittier, and Jose Reyes Pineda, 48, of Anaheim. Prosecutors said Serrato Calles admitted to supplying heroin to Valencia for distribution and had him pick up around 11 pounds of meth from Reyes Pineda in Anaheim for distribution in Modesto. Serrato Calles also admitted to making arrangements with Castellanos to store about 20 pounds of meth for distribution at a Modesto stash house. Serrato Calles and Valencia Hernandez face a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison in addition to $10 million fines.
CelebritiesPopculture

Rapper Arrested on Drug Charges in Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennesee-based rapper Moneybag Tay was arrested and charged with the manufacture, sale and/or delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance last month, according to a report by local ABC News affiliate WATE. Moneybag Tay — whose real name is Dartavia Smith-Wilson — was picked up at the Budget Host Inn in Careyville, Tennessee. Police say he had two ounces of heroin and a large amount of cash at the time.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Kanawha County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Sheriff: 3 bodies found in WVa home, infant in hospital

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (AP) — Two adults and a young child were found dead at a home in West Virginia, and a sheriff said it was too early to tell what happened. The bodies of an adult male and female and the female child were recovered Monday at the home in the Mink Shoals area, near Charleston, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said at a news conference.
CelebritiesPopculture

TLC Reality Star Arrested for DUI

A former TLC star is reportedly in the midst of a serious legal matter. According to ABC 4 News, a Utah-based news affiliate, My Little Life alum Lee Liston was arrested and charged with a DUI. The outlet reported that Liston led police on a chase down on a Utah highway.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Burl Poaching

Following 38-year-old Derek Alwin Hughes’ guilty plea to one count of felony vandalism on July 23rd, Judge Christopher Wilson today sentenced Hughes to two years on probation and ordered him to complete 400 hours of community service and to stay out of Redwood National and State Parks. The conviction stems...

Comments / 0

Community Policy