Madison County, NC

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 09:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued late tonight before 445 AM EDT. Target Area: Madison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Marshall affecting Madison County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the French Broad River At Marshall. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 11:46 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.7 feet. * Minor Flood stage is 8.0 feet. Moderate Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 9.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall to 8.4 feet and begin rising again just after midnight tonight. It will rise to 8.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding continues. The French Broad River is close to the top of the railroad tracks and starting to flood areas between Highway 70 and the normal riverbank. Floodwaters may begin to reach buildings along Back Street and on Blannahassett Island. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 03/29/1991.

