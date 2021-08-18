Cancel
Geneva, NY

The Waste Not Shop has community support as they try to come up with a new name following trademark dispute

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
After making it through the pandemic, the Waste Not Shop in Geneva is now facing issues regarding their name.

The business was given a notice of trademark infringement, and the community is stepping up to help.

An unnamed company in California that focuses on low waste sent a notice against owner Marilla Gonzalez’s business name.

Instead of fighting in court, Gonzalez will instead rebrand with a new name.

The cost to rebrand will be expensive because it will cost money to not only change the name legally, but to rebrand and restock items currently branded with the Waste Not Shop name.

Owner of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante, Dick Austin, donated $4,000 to the cause, understanding the effort that goes into running a business in Downtown Geneva.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
