Going to the Illinois State Fair? Here are five things to eat or ride that will only cost you a piece of paper with Abraham Lincoln's face on it. When's the last time you rode down a slide? There's a reason these big slides are a staple of any carnival or fair: it's safe, to-the-point and fun for all ages. There's no bells or whistles or gimmicks like some of the other rides. You pay some money and you get to ride down a slide on a blanket. In this case, it's $4 near the center of the fairgrounds. There's some curves and stuff, so you go up sometimes and then you go down. It's like sledding down a hill except it's not cold outside.