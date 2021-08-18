Afghanistan Airlift: Yes, It’s Needed
(International Christian Concern) – The government of Afghanistan crumbled faster than anyone expected, though many raised concerns over the fragility of the U.S.-backed government in the face of growing Taliban opposition and lessening U.S. support. Now, with the government gone, analysts will debate for years why the United States’ experiment in Afghanistan collapsed so spectacularly and what could have been done to exit more gracefully.www.persecution.org
