Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan Airlift: Yes, It’s Needed

persecution.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(International Christian Concern) – The government of Afghanistan crumbled faster than anyone expected, though many raised concerns over the fragility of the U.S.-backed government in the face of growing Taliban opposition and lessening U.S. support. Now, with the government gone, analysts will debate for years why the United States’ experiment in Afghanistan collapsed so spectacularly and what could have been done to exit more gracefully.

www.persecution.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Airlift#Islam#Nato#Christians#Hindus#Sikhs#Muslims#Afghan Christian#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lauren Boebert jokes about Afghans falling from US plane

Republican representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is facing a massive backlash online for her insensitive joke about Afghans who fell off a US military plane on Monday in their desperation to get out of the strife-torn country.In a tweet, accompanying the video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a US military plane as it taxied on the runway, Ms Boebert said: “At least they won’t have to read mean tweets.”Reports said that several men fell to their deaths after the plane took off.She also appeared to root for the Taliban that took control of Afghanistan two days ago by...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Aug. 22, 2021: Afghanistan pullout chaos, Biden deflections, Taliban promises

The chaos in Afghanistan again dominates the weekly editorial cartoon gallery. Cartoonist Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune leads the gallery with his drawing of President Joe Biden seated at the Resolute Desk, amid the smoking rubble of the White House. An adviser in the background says, “We may be getting close to the point where ‘at least he isn’t Trump’ doesn’t cut it anymore.”
Posted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy