08/19/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – As chaos continues to expand in Afghanistan, the Taliban forces in Kabul have moved to block access to the Kabul airport, breaking a commitment it had made to the United States to allow evacuations. The U.S. embassy has alerted people that it cannot guarantee safe passage to the airport and access to the airport is has become extremely difficult. Reports are surfacing of people trying to make their way to the airport but being taken from their cars, beaten, and turned away.