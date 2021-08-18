Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets guard Alex Lewis retiring

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets recently placed guard Alex Lewis on the exempt/left squad list and he’s going to be moving to the reserve/retired list next. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Lewis has decided to retire rather than continue trying for a spot on the Jets’ roster. He suffered a head injury in practice before his placement on the exempt list this month.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Head Injury#Right Guard#American Football#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLESPN

Source: New York Jets OL Alex Lewis, a former starter, decides to retire

New York Jets guard Alex Lewis, who walked off the practice field Aug. 5 with an apparent head injury, has decided to retire from the NFL, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. By rule, Lewis, 29, was eliminated from playing for any team in 2021 when he was placed last week on the reserve/left squad list. He was aware of that possibility and wasn't surprised when the Jets used that designation, the source said.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
Posted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
97ZOK

Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Shares ‘Real Reason’ He’s Back with the Packers

This has been the most ridiculous off-season for Green Bay Packer fans. Rodgers' teammate since 2013, David Bakhtiati, spills some interesting details. I was one of the millions of Green Bay Packer fans who sighed in a bit of relief when photos emerged of Packer's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arriving in Green Bay for the beginning of training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Tweet About Tom Brady’s Son Goes Viral

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played together on the New England Patriots for eight seasons during which time the franchise rattled off three Super Bowl wins in four years. As a result, the two old teammates were all smiles when they linked up for joint practice this week in Tampa.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
Posted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
Posted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Only trade Derek Barnett for C.J. Henderson

Over the past few days, there’s been a lot of talk about the Philadelphia Eagles trading Derek Barnett. While there is no substantive reason for these trade rumors, at least as far as I can tell, as Barnett has had a very “Derek Barnett”-y offseason in that he’s been solid though not spectacular, the beyond unfortunate (potentially) season-ending left leg injury of New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson has caused some members of Eagles nation to pontificate about what sort of package the team could get in exchange for the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Carl Lawson Injury Could Be Devastating For Jets

Reports out of New York on Thursday indicate that Jets EDGE Carl Lawson was carted off the field with a leg injury, per The New York Post’s Brian Costello. The apparent injury occurred during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. Lawson is set for an MRI on his Achilles, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy