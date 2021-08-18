Mark Your Calendars! Hallmark Is Premiering 6 New Movies This Fall

Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights continues with the premiere of the network’s newest film, “A Little Daytime Drama,” starring Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey. The film will definitely be a treat for Hallmark fans as they are sure to recognize both of the film’s stars, who actually came from daytime soap backgrounds. Lilley portrayed Maxie Jones on “General Hospital” in 2011 and 2012, before moving on to the role of Theresa Donovan on “Days of Our Lives.” Paevey joined “General Hospital” one year after Lilley’s departure as Detective Nathan West, Maxie’s love interest, until 2018, when his character was killed off the show.