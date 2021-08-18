Tracy Bishop

RONAN — It is with great sadness that the family of Jack Howard Bishop announces his passing on May 27, 2020, at the age of 81. In 1938 he was born in Oakland, California, to Howard and Dorothy Bishop. Jack became a big brother to Sister Nancy in 1945. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. He married Gwendolyn in 1960 and they had two daughters, Karen and Sharon. He became a father-in-law to Kurt Sr. and Mark and the families gave him five grandsons: Kurt Jr., Jarrett, Aaron, Brian and Keith. In 1984 he reunited with his high school sweetheart, Geraldine (Geri). Later they adopted their great-grandsons, Daniel and Landon. Jacks’ family continues to grow and he will be remembered.