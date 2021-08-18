Cancel
Tracy Bishop

By Press Release
potomaclocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Bishop passed away unexpectedly on August 11th 2021 at the age of 55. Tracy was a beautiful, loving, caring and kind wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was beyond generous and loved giving gifts. In life she donated a kidney; and, as an organ donor, saved at least three lives within 24 hours of her passing.

