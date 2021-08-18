Cancel
Colorado State

Polis Repeals Colorado Order to ‘Kill and Destroy… Indians’

By Zane Mathews
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has officially repealed two horrific executive orders that have darkened Colorado history. In 1864, Territorial Governor John Evans issued a proclamation that directed Coloradans to 'kill and destroy....hostile Indians." The executive order ultimately led to the historic Sand Creek Massacre in which Col. John Chivington and 675 volunteer soldiers attacked a peaceful gathering of Cheyenne and Arapahoe women, children, and elders. There are varying reports on the number of Indiana casualties that day, but it's estimated that 230 American Indians were slaughtered that day, many of which were women and children.

