Changes from Boot Camp to Shipyards Are Coming in the Wake of the Bonhomme Richard Fire

SEWIP Block III is much more than just a naval electronic warfare system. Northrop Grumman's Mike Meaney breaks down its real potential for us. The battle to control the electromagnetic battlefield is jumping into warp speed and these capabilities are especially important for protecting warships against many types of threats, from ever more advanced anti-ship missiles to swarms of drones. The Navy is now on the precipice of receiving the most revolutionary upgrade in electronic warfare capability for its surface fleet in a very long time via the AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block III, or SEWIP Block III, electronic warfare system.