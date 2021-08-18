Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Changes from Boot Camp to Shipyards Are Coming in the Wake of the Bonhomme Richard Fire

By Editor's Picks
Military.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navy is making major changes to its after-hours security and shipyard procedures in the wake of the Bonhomme Richard fire, sailors told Military.com. The fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard, which was undergoing shipyard maintenance, broke out on July 12, 2020, a Sunday morning when the amphibious assault ship was manned only by the duty section. It began in the ship's "lower V" cargo hold and lasted for four days, burning at more than 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. The incident is considered the Navy's worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent history.

www.military.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Navy#Military Com#Bhr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

This Is What The Navy's New Shipboard Electronic Warfare System Can Actually Do

SEWIP Block III is much more than just a naval electronic warfare system. Northrop Grumman's Mike Meaney breaks down its real potential for us. The battle to control the electromagnetic battlefield is jumping into warp speed and these capabilities are especially important for protecting warships against many types of threats, from ever more advanced anti-ship missiles to swarms of drones. The Navy is now on the precipice of receiving the most revolutionary upgrade in electronic warfare capability for its surface fleet in a very long time via the AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block III, or SEWIP Block III, electronic warfare system.
Mobile, ALgcaptain.com

Navy Decommissions 2010-Built Littoral Combat Ship ‘USS Independence’

The U.S. Navy has decommissioned the 2010-built USS Independence (LCS 2), the first Independence variant Littoral Combat Ship. The Independence, which was designed to have a service life of 25 years, is being retired early along with the USS Freedom (LCS 1), the first Freedom variant LCS commissioned in 2008, due to budget constraints related to updating its systems to match other ships in the class. Freedom is due to be decommissioned later this year.
Military.com

SEAL Dropout Who Shipmates Said 'Hates' the Navy Is Suspected in Bonhomme Richard Fire

A search warrant application has revealed new details about the investigation into the fire aboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard and the man investigators suspect of starting it. According to the document, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California in September 2020, Naval Criminal...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here Is Why This Sailor Is Holding A Laser Fire Hose

The Navy has gone high-tech with firefighting drills on ships, which were stepped up after losing the amphibious ship USS Bonhomme Richard. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Fires are no laughing matter, especially on ships and submarines, where various factors can make them spread rapidly and be very difficult...
footballscoop.com

Navy unveils new alternate uniforms inspired by the Marines

The Navy and Air Force uniforms for their game against each other have become some of the most anticipated uniform releases in all of college football, largely due to the thought they each put into it, and the historical significance as well. This morning, Navy revealed their alternates, and they...
Posted by
thedrive

Ripsaw Unmanned Mini-Tank Sent To The Army's Shooting Range For The First Time

The Ripsaw is better known for its action movie pedigree, but the Army's unmanned version packs a very real 30mm cannon. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Army recently conducted the first live-fire testing with one of its prototype 30mm cannon-armed Ripsaw M5 unmanned mini-tanks, which are derived from a series of vehicles that have probably seen more time on movie screens than on the range.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

After Just 11 Years in Service, USS Independence Is Taking an Early Retirement

Last month, the Navy decommissioned the littoral combat ship USS Independence. Designed for the post-9/11 world, the ship served for less than half of its anticipated lifetime. The service is decommissioning the four oldest littoral combat ships, citing high costs for upgrades. The U.S. Navy decommissioned the littoral combat ship...
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Navy ship sinks: USS Ingraham sunk during Navy/Marine Corps exercise

The decommissioned U.S. Navy guided missile frigate USS Ingraham was deliberately sunk Aug. 15, 2021. The sinking was part of a U.S. joint forces conducted coordinated multi-domain, multi-axis, long-range maritime strikes in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area. Units from Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG), Submarine Forces Pacific, 1 Marine Expeditionary...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

The Navy Once Had a Spy Sub With a Secret: Tiny Ski Legs

USS Parche was a Cold War era attack submarine modified to conduct spy missions underwater. Parche featured a number of unique modifications, including ski legs that allowed it to rest on the seabed. Today the USS Jimmy Carter conducts similar missions, though without the tiny submarine legs. One of the...
gcaptain.com

U.S. Army Watercraft: Lost at Sea -Opinion

This week for $51,000* on the Government Services Administration (GSA) website, you can purchase a modern US Army 128 ft ocean Tug (LT). These tugs are capable of ocean towing, and port operations. They can support salvage and humanitarian aid operations, including fire-fighting and salvage capability. Constructed in the 1990s, these tugs cost millions to build and are in excellent condition.
Telegraph

Army promotes Alton native

ALTON — The Army promoted Alton native Anthony Louis Barham to the rank of E-7 Sergeant First Class on Aug. 1. With the promotion, soldiers of a lesser grade are required to obey his lawful orders. Accordingly Barham will accept responsibility for those soldiers’ actions. “My biggest accomplishment is being...
MilitaryFrontiersman

Full-scale exercise tests emergency capabilities of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii conducted its annual full-scale exercise July 26-28, which included participation from various U.S. Army Hawaii units, the City & County of Honolulu, the Navy’s Federal Fire Department and Hale Koa Hotel in Waikiki. This year’s exercise focused on multiple scenarios, which...
MilitaryMilitary.com

The Biggest Concern for Navy Commanding Officers? COVID.

Cmdr. Bralyn Cathey doesn't hesitate when asked what worries him most as the commander of the destroyer John Finn. "COVID," he replies quickly and decisively. "I take more phone calls [from sailors] and have more things that are associated with COVID and its impact on readiness than probably anything else," Cathey said, talking to a group of reporters in San Diego on Tuesday.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.

Comments / 2

Community Policy