Changes from Boot Camp to Shipyards Are Coming in the Wake of the Bonhomme Richard Fire
The Navy is making major changes to its after-hours security and shipyard procedures in the wake of the Bonhomme Richard fire, sailors told Military.com. The fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard, which was undergoing shipyard maintenance, broke out on July 12, 2020, a Sunday morning when the amphibious assault ship was manned only by the duty section. It began in the ship's "lower V" cargo hold and lasted for four days, burning at more than 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. The incident is considered the Navy's worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent history.www.military.com
