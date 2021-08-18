Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty To DUI Charges – Sentenced To 11 Months, 29 Days In Jail, Will Serve 48 Hours

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sam Hunt pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges on Wednesday in relation to his 2019 DUI incident in Nashville.

Back in 2019, he was arrested after police were notified that a driver was going the wrong way down Ellington Parkway in Nashville around 4am. After they conducted a BAC test, he registered a blood alcohol over twice the legal limit at a level of 0.173.

In July of last year, he owned up to it in an interview:

“It’s not that I don’t drink at all, but I put myself in a position by being out, seeing friends at a show, leaving my phone in an Uber. We’d Uber’d all night, then went back to a friend’s house, had some pizza.

I fell asleep on the couch, woke up groggy. I should’ve been more conscious, but I wasn’t. So I take responsibility.”

Then, he was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury in December of 2020 on three counts, including DUI, DUI per se, and for possession of an open container.

And now, according to The Tennessean, today he has pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI in the Davidson County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

Under the plea, all of the jail time will be suspended save for 48 hours, which will be served alternatively at the DUI Education Centers in addition to completing an alcohol safety course.

Assistant State Attorney Seth Colon, who prosecuted the case, confirmed that the open container charge was formally dropped as part of his plea deal.

Sam will not be able to have a driver’s license for an entire year, and after that year is up, he will have to have an interlock installed in his vehicle when his license gets reinstated.

He appeared in court via a video call and is currently represented by Attorney Rob McKinney.

