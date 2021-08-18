Cancel
UAE says Afghanistan's Ghani is in Gulf Arab state

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani addresses the nation in a message in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. Afghan Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a statement.

The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
birminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
Reuters

Afghanistan's Massoud says he will not surrender to Taliban - al-Arabiya

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan's anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday. Ahmad Massoud called...
WorldVoice of America

Taliban Days From ‘Inclusive Islamic’ Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - A week after retaking power in Afghanistan through stunning military victories, leaders of the Taliban insurgency are still conducting internal talks and meetings with former rivals on forming what they have promised will be an “inclusive Islamic government.”. The framework for the formation of the new government is...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrives in Kabul to set up new government

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, arrived in Kabul ahead of talks to establish a new government in Afghanistan.A senior Taliban official told AFP news agency Baradar would meet with “jihadi leaders and politicians” to set up an “inclusive government” as the Taliban seeks to consolidate their political grip on the country.Baradar, who is also the head of the group’s political office in Doha, arrived in the city of Kandahar on Tuesday - two days after the militants seized control of the capital.He is one of the four men who founded the Taliban in 1994, and became...
The Conversation UK

Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley: the last stronghold of resistance to Taliban rule

After a stunningly rapid offensive, the Taliban has occupied Kabul with minimal resistance and is consolidating its power across Afghanistan. But one unconquered area remains – Panjshir province in the country’s northwest, which has – over more than four decades – proved stubbornly resistant to outside interference and remains defiant in the face of Taliban dominance.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for “humanitarian considerations.”. Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul. The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was...
fox35orlando.com

Nephew of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discusses Taliban takeover

Amel Ghani is not just any 27-year-old Afghan American. He’s the nephew of Ashraf Ghani, the president of Afghanistan. The president fled the country within hours of the Taliban entering the capital of Kabul. Ghani does not support his uncle’s actions and he’s devastated at what’s become scraps of a once peaceful country.
talesbuzz.com

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is now in United Arab Emirates

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who abandoned his country as the Taliban closed in, has taken refuge in the United Arab Emirates, it was revealed Wednesday. The UAE’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged that it had welcomed the 72-year-old leader — whose whereabouts were unknown after his Sunday escape from Kabul — on “humanitarian grounds.”
Gephardt Daily

Taliban militants take over Kabul; U.S. embassy in Afghanistan evacuated

Aug. 15 (UPI) — Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, including the presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The United States is sending 6,000 troops to help evacuate U.S. personnel, including from its embassy, as well as Afghans who worked with American troops, including translators.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What does the Taliban want in Afghanistan?

The Taliban have now entered Kabul, after days of a series of stunning territorial advances across the country. The resurgence of the Islamist military organisation comes nearly 20 years after the US invasion of Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks forced the Taliban out of power.The US is now withdrawing US diplomats by helicopter, but the Taliban said on Sunday morning they are in talks with the Afghan government over a “peaceful surrender” of the capital. How did the Taliban emerge?The Taliban, which means “students” in the Pashto language, emerged in the early 1990s following the withdrawal of Soviet troops...
WorldBozeman Daily Chronicle

How Afghanistan’s Ghani went from president to villain in hiding

If anyone was supposed to know how to fix Afghanistan, it was Ashraf Ghani. Before becoming president in 2014, Ghani spent much of his life studying how to boost growth in poor nations. A Fulbright Scholar with a doctorate from Columbia University, he taught at some of America’s elite academic institutions before stints at the World Bank and United Nations. Later he co-wrote “Fixing Failed States: A Framework for Rebuilding a Fractured World.”
Worldtheclevelandamerican.com

Ashraf Ghani says his goal is to stop “bloodshed” in Afghanistan

(CNN) – Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani released a video statement from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, saying his “main goal” for his country’s citizens was to keep the peace and prevent bloodshed. “My overall commitment to my countrymen is to avoid bloodshed and to ensure peace, stability...

