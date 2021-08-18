Michigan House Approves New Election Security Bills
(TNS) — The Michigan House passed a bill package Tuesday that seeks to enhance voting security measures, though some of the measures are already in place. The bills are part of Republican-led legislation that aims to ensure the security of Michigan elections. The efforts have come under fire from voting rights activists and Democratic lawmakers, who argue GOP lawmakers are pushing the bills in response unfounded claims that the 2020 election was compromised by voter fraud.www.govtech.com
Comments / 0