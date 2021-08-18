Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan House Approves New Election Security Bills

By Samuel J. Robinson, mlive.com
Government Technology
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — The Michigan House passed a bill package Tuesday that seeks to enhance voting security measures, though some of the measures are already in place. The bills are part of Republican-led legislation that aims to ensure the security of Michigan elections. The efforts have come under fire from voting rights activists and Democratic lawmakers, who argue GOP lawmakers are pushing the bills in response unfounded claims that the 2020 election was compromised by voter fraud.

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Millington, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Commerce Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lagrand
Person
Cynthia Johnson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Federal Elections#Bills#The Michigan House#Democratic#Gop#State#Democrats#Republicans#D Plymouth#D Detroit#Legislature#The Michigan Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy