Higher humidity started moving back in yesterday, allowing for a warm and humid afternoon across the area as highs ran in the low to mid 80s. Today, temps again run in the mid 80s despite some more clouds at times. I do expect it to be mainly dry for much of the day as showers this afternoon are just isolated with the best chance for one, northwest of Boston. With dew points running in the 60s to near 70, it’ll feel muggy for sure.