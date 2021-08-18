Cancel
Twist Bioscience, SomaLogic Team Up For Antibodies, Target Discovery

By Vandana Singh
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) and SomaLogic announced a partnership to discover novel therapeutic targets and antibodies. Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed. Under the terms of the agreement, Twist plans to identify antibodies against targets coming out of SomaLogic's SomaScan proteomics platform. "Having access to...

