Over 100 Sled Dogs Were Evacuated From Greenwood Fire Area In Northern Minnesota

I have lived down south, and in Maryland and had my first taste of using a roundabout. Now they are coming to the Northland, little by little. It's confusing to me because you have to stay to the inside until you see your exit then move to the outside. Roundabouts came from Europe and they know how to use them. In America, we aren't taught how to use them. Every time I use the one in Superior or Moose Lake, or the one in Cloquet, I get lost and get off on the wrong exit, or end up getting stuck in the roundabout and everyone honks.