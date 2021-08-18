Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin offering COVID-19 boosters to immunocompromised

news8000.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is offering COVID-19 boosters to those who are immunocompromised, it said Wednesday. The announcement follows the Centers for Disease Control’s decision last week to recommend additional doses for people with specific medical conditions or who are receiving treatments associated with moderate to serve immune system compromise. The CDC also announced Wednesday that it recommends booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

www.news8000.com

