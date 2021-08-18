The Six Best Ways to Make Dinner Without Turning on the Stove

Sometimes you just need to get dinner on the table, which no one knows better than Ree Drummond. She's had up to five kids in her household at once (not to mention one hungry cowboy)! Healthy chicken recipes have always been a weeknight staple for the Drummonds, and it's no wonder: Chicken is a blank canvas for easy, tasty dinners like Ree's beloved chicken tortilla soup and her go-to barbecue chicken salad. It's also one of the foods that Ree ate during her weight-loss journey. Chicken is low in calories and rich in protein, perfect for keeping the whole family feeling full.