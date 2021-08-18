Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Six Best Ways to Make Dinner Without Turning on the Stove

By Kirsten Nunez
marthastewart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like most folks, planning dinner during the summer doesn't stop at choosing the actual ingredients. It also involves figuring out how to avoid the stove as much as possible while still creating a delicious meal. This is especially true if you live in a particularly warm region or if your kitchen is quite small. Still, no matter your living situation, even a humble pot of boiling water can turn your space into a sauna during the summer months.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Stove#Grilling#Tacos#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipescbslocal.com

Loaded Potato Casserole

We're with our favorite Jamaican Chef, Chef CJ Williams! He's showing us how to make Loaded Potato Casserole! See how you can get your hands on this tasty dish!
Recipestasteandtellblog.com

Beef Enchilada Casserole

Enchiladas without all the work – this Beef Enchilada Casserole recipe is family friendly and done in under 30 minutes! It’s the perfect dinner for when time is short but you still want a lot of flavor. PIN IT FOR LATER!. This Beef Enchilada Casserole is the best for busy...
Recipescookitonce.com

One-Pan Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 28 mins | Total time: 48 mins | Servings: 8. This one-skillet enchilada is pure goodness. And it is easier and so much better than our typical enchilada. Insanely delicious, you’ll be making this over and over!. For this recipe, you are welcome...
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Jello Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These bright and colorful Jello Cookies are quick and easy to make using only 4 simple ingredients plus jello mix. This recipe is perfect for baking with kids because it is practically foolproof and is a fun way to bake deliciously soft and sweet sugar cookies that can be customized according to their favorite color-flavor combinations.
RecipesPosted by
Times Leader

A potato cake that needs a cake pan

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Contrary to every experience ordering them at bazaars, fiestas and farmers markets, when you think about it there’s logic to making “potato cakes” in, well, a cake pan rather than hot oil. Here’s your chance. This is one of several recipes...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

15-Minute Veggie Lo Mein Recipe

If you're looking for something fun to serve, simple to prepare, and undeniably scrumptious to eat, vegetable lo mein is a really solid choice to consider. Plus, this popular Chinese restaurant staple made of noodles, vegetables, protein, and soy-based sauce will make such a colorful presentation on your table. Whether you want to whip up something special for the family or are looking for a unique treat to prepare for guests, this dish is sure to be a total crowdpleaser.
RecipesBloomfield Democrat

Savory enchiladas a perfect comfort-food choice

Enchiladas are a staple in Mexican cuisine. They are typically rolled corn tortillas filled with a savory mixture of seasoned meat and/or cheese, topped with a sauce flavored with chiles and baked. Enchiladas are traditionally served with either red or green sauce, depending on which variety of chiles are used in the sauce.
RecipesSouthern Bite

Beef Enchilada Crescent Roll-Ups

School is back in session around these parts and our search for quick and easy weeknight meals continues. Sure, we’ve got our favorite old standbys like my Easy Chicken with Cream Cheese Pan Sauce and my 5 Ingredient Beef Enchiladas, but it’s always fun to throw something new and different in the mix, too.
Recipestastywoo.com

Piña Colada Cake Recipe

If you like the taste of pineapple and coconut – just like I do – then this quick Piña Colada cake is perfect for you! Very easy to prepare and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 box yellow cake mix. 1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best camping stoves that are portable, compact and perfect for backpacking

A reliable camping stove makes all the difference to food alfresco, allowing you to whip up a hearty stew in the evening then warm up in the morning with a hot cup of coffee. Stoves vary in size from dinky little ultralight burners which fit into your pocket to big stove-top numbers complete with multiple hobs, grill, side wind protectors and a lid – these are pretty much like bringing your cooker from home along with you.
Drinkswinemag.com

Six Ways to Pair S’mores With Wine, Beer and Booze

Does any dessert deliver nostalgia and gooey decadence like s’mores? Roasted marshmallow and milk chocolate are sandwiched between two graham crackers, and the treat is best enjoyed by a campfire with friends. “When you learn how to make s’mores for the first time as a kid, I think it’s great...
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

3 Ways to Make Sangria With Whatever Wine You Like Best

Make sangria your way with red, white, or rosé wine! This easy formula lets you pick your favorite wine and punch it up with juice, brandy, and fresh fruit and herbs. Read on to get the master formula plus three variations to try. Ingredients. ½ cup fruit juice. 3 tablespoons...
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Six freezer-friendly meals to make ahead for speedy midweek dinners

Wouldn’t it be nice to open your freezer – something that is all too often underused, often containing only a packet of fish fingers, a bag of peas, a supermarket-bought pizza and maybe a tray of ice – to find a carefully curated stash of nourishing and delicious meals ready to heat up in a jiffy?
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

6 No-Fuss Ways to Remix Your Weeknight Dinners

If you’re a parent who cooks regularly, you know coming up with creative new family meals can be exhausting. It’s why we tend to fall back on the same steady rotations. (Hey, they’re household hits for a reason!) But you don’t have to look far to find new inspiration. In fact, why not turn to items you already have on hand?
RecipesClearfield Progress

Make short work of dinner by preparing Meat Cakes

Yesterday I was tired of grilling. I know what you’re thinking — who could be tired of that — but I was. I just couldn’t think about one more grilled piece of chicken, steak or pork chop. Most Sundays I try to have a cooked meal. Food served on real...
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

25 Best Healthy Chicken Recipes for Weeknight Dinners

Sometimes you just need to get dinner on the table, which no one knows better than Ree Drummond. She's had up to five kids in her household at once (not to mention one hungry cowboy)! Healthy chicken recipes have always been a weeknight staple for the Drummonds, and it's no wonder: Chicken is a blank canvas for easy, tasty dinners like Ree's beloved chicken tortilla soup and her go-to barbecue chicken salad. It's also one of the foods that Ree ate during her weight-loss journey. Chicken is low in calories and rich in protein, perfect for keeping the whole family feeling full.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Really Chocolatey Bundt Cake

Shout out to all chocolate lovers out there! This well moist, really chocolatey Bundt cake is so delicious! A great dessert for the weekend to enjoy with your family or friends! Quick and easy to prepare, this Bundt cake is so ideal to prepare anytime and for any occasion – it will make a nice birthday cake if you just replace the Bundt baking pan with a regular round cake tin. Here is the recipe:
Home & GardenWKRG

Is There a Way to Remove Stains From Hardwood Without Sanding?

WANT TO ASK DANNY YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT QUESTION? Submit Below:. Ralph asks: We have some beautiful oak flooring beneath the old carpet in our house, but there are a few stains. Is there a way to remove those without sanding the whole floor?. Danny Lipford: Unfortunately, if you have some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy