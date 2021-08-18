Cancel
Boston, MA

Contractor Faces $1.3 Million In Fines After Deaths Of 2 Workers At Boston Construction Site

BOSTON (CBS) — The U.S. Labor Department is proposing more than $1.3 million in fines for a Wayland contractor following the deaths of two workers at a Boston construction site earlier this year. Jordy Romero, 27, and Carlos Gutierrez, 33, died on High Street Feb. 24 in the financial district after a dump truck hit them and they fell into a nine-foot deep trench, investigators determined.

OSHA is calling for a total of $1,350,884 in penalties based on 28 violations by Atlantic Coast Utilities, which officials said has a “long history of ignoring the safety and health of its employees.”

The company is accused of refusing to train the two men who died and other workers to recognize work hazards, and of failing to do worksite inspections.

“Two hardworking people lost their lives because Atlantic Coast Utilities put its own profits over workers’ safety and health,” said Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh in a statement. “The failure of employers to follow federal safety and health regulations designed to keep workers out of harm’s way is absolutely unacceptable.”

Jordan Romero and Carlos Gutierrez were killed in a construction accident in Boston (WBZ-TV)

Atlantic Coast Utilities is also being investigated for possibly violating federal wage laws. The contractor has 15 business days to comply with the proposed penalties or contest the findings.

Romero’s family said at the time he just wanted save money to bring his two children to the U.S. from El Salvador. Gutierrez was described as a hard worker who was also trying to do the best for his family.

