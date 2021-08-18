Did Xbox Just Accidentally Leak the Halo Infinite Release Date?
Xbox and one of its partners may have just accidentally leaked the Halo Infinite release date, or at least a Halo Infinite release window that's more specific than "holiday season." The fall season is approaching, yet Halo fans still have no word of when Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Amidst this silence from Xbox and 343 Industries about the game's release date, there have been rumors and scuttlebutt suggesting a delay to 2022 may be in the plans. That said, a new leak suggests this isn't the case.comicbook.com
Comments / 0