Did Xbox Just Accidentally Leak the Halo Infinite Release Date?

Tons of new information about "Halo Infinite" has leaked lately, including the renewed possibility of a battle royale mode coming to the game. The most recent leak comes from Tom Henderson on Twitter, a leaker with a strong track record related to "Battlefield 2042." In a tweet, Henderson wrote, "If you think 'Halo Infinite' cosmetics are going to be 'true to the franchise,' you're in for a surprise. It seems like they are going down a similar route to 'Apex Legends' to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example."